UAV Drops Bomb in Stepanakert, Current Location Unknown

(@FahadShabbir)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) An unmanned aerial vehicle dropped on Thursday a bomb in the center of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

After Karabakh servicemen fired shots at the UAV, trying to shoot it down, it dropped the bomb on the city. Its exact location has not been established yet.