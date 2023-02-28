UrduPoint.com

UAV Falls Down In Moscow Region, Probably Targeted Civil Infrastructure - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A drone fell down near the city of Kolomna in the Moscow region, the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the incident with the fall of a drone in the urban district of Kolomna: it happened near the village of Gubastovo, the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, it was not injured.

There are no casualties or destruction. The FSB and other competent authorities are investigating the situation, nothing threatens the safety of residents," Vorobyov wrote on Telegram.

