SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The drone in Russia's Sevastopol area detonated on the ground after the work of the electronic warfare system, the grass fire was extinguished by Russia's Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM), Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Razvozhayev said that a drone was presumably downed in the city, adding that an explosion occurred on the ground.

"I went to the crash site of the drone. It was take down by electronic warfare, fell in the Kara-Koba area and detonated on the ground. As you can see, there are no consequences, the fire in the field was promptly extinguished by fire crews. Thanks to all operational services for clear and coordinated actions," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.