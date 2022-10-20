UAVs Used In Ukraine Are Manufactured In Russia, West Inventing Fake Pretext - Polyanskiy
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 02:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Russian military forces are using in Ukraine only UAVs manufactured in Russia, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters.
"UAV used by the Russian army in Ukraine are manufactured in Russia," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
Western officials inventing artificial pretext, he added.