UAW leaders reach tentative deal with GM to end US worker strike

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Leaders of the United Auto Workers announced Wednesday they have reached a tentative deal with General Motors to end a nationwide strike.

The UAW GM National Council, which includes union locals, will convene on Thursday to consider the agreement before it is sent to the full union membership for ratification, the UAW said in a statement.

The strike will continue until the council approves the proposed tentative agreement. Thursday's meeting will also decide whether to continue striking until all members vote, the UAW said.

Nearly 50,000 hourly workers have been on strike since September 16.

GM did not have an immediate comment.

The negotiations have focused on job security, health benefits and a quicker transition to permanent worker status for temporary workers who are paid less.

The talks have been complicated by anger at GM after it effectively shuttered five plants in North America last year in a cost-cutting move that the union has argued violated the prior agreement.

The union has pushed for job security pledges and promises from GM to continue to invest in US plants that have built combustion-engine vehicles at a time when GM is focused on electric cars and developing autonomous technology as its future strategy.

GM shares rose 2.1 percent to $37.03 in midday trading.