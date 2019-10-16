UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAW Leaders Reach Tentative Deal With GM To End US Worker Strike

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:51 PM

UAW leaders reach tentative deal with GM to end US worker strike

Leaders of the United Auto Workers announced Wednesday they have reached a tentative deal with General Motors to end a nationwide strike

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Leaders of the United Auto Workers announced Wednesday they have reached a tentative deal with General Motors to end a nationwide strike.

The UAW GM National Council, which includes union locals, will convene on Thursday to consider the agreement before it is sent to the full union membership for ratification, the UAW said in a statement.

The strike will continue until the council approves the proposed tentative agreement. Thursday's meeting will also decide whether to continue striking until all members vote, the UAW said.

Nearly 50,000 hourly workers have been on strike since September 16.

GM did not have an immediate comment.

The negotiations have focused on job security, health benefits and a quicker transition to permanent worker status for temporary workers who are paid less.

The talks have been complicated by anger at GM after it effectively shuttered five plants in North America last year in a cost-cutting move that the union has argued violated the prior agreement.

The union has pushed for job security pledges and promises from GM to continue to invest in US plants that have built combustion-engine vehicles at a time when GM is focused on electric cars and developing autonomous technology as its future strategy.

GM shares rose 2.1 percent to $37.03 in midday trading.

Related Topics

Technology Vote Vehicles Job September All From Agreement General Motors

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns PPP Bajaur leader' ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner for making comp ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor congratulates PU ..

2 minutes ago

Three dacoits held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Sindh Rangers return recovered items to real owner ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Excise to construct five new offices in diff ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.