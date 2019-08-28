UAW Union Says No Need for FBI Raids as It Voluntarily Cooperates With Corruption Probe

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said in a statement on Wednesday that the FBI's raid earlier in the day was not necessary because UAW cooperates with government investigators in their investigation of potential corruption in the auto industry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United Auto Workers (UAW) said in a statement on Wednesday that the FBI 's raid earlier in the day was not necessary because UAW cooperates with government investigators in their investigation of potential corruption in the auto industry

"There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today - the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, FBI agents raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones as part of a US government probe into corruption in the auto industry.

The UAW said in the statement the organization and Jones have always fully cooperated with the US government investigators in the matter.

"As the leader of the UAW, Pres. Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead," the statement said. "The UAW will continue to cooperate with the government in its investigation, as we have been doing throughout."

The UAW also said trust in the organization's leadership is never more important than during the bargaining process, "when profit-laden auto companies stand to benefit from media leaks, false assumptions, and political grandstanding."

The sole focus of Jones and his team will be winning at the bargaining table for UAW's members, the statement added.