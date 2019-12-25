UrduPoint.com
Uber Says Co-founder Travis Kalanick To Leave Company's Board

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:06 AM

Uber says co-founder Travis Kalanick to leave company's board

One of the founders of dominant ride-hailing service Uber, Travis Kalanick, will exit the company at the end of the year, the company announced Tuesday.

Kalanick resigned from the board of directors effective December 31 "to focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors," Uber said in a statement.

Kalanick resigned from the board of directors effective December 31 "to focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors," Uber said in a statement.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits," Kalanick said.

