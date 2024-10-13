Ubisoft Fears Assassin's Hit Over Falling Sales
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Ubisoft's battle to maintain its share price has become almost as epic as its "Assassin's Creed" franchise as the video game giant confronts stuttering sales, buyout rumours, and now a strike that starts Tuesday.
The creator of the historical action game and "Just Dance" was booming as recently as 2020, rivalling its US and Japanese competitors.
But its share price is at a 10-year low following disappointing sales of recent games such as "Skull and Bones" and "Star Wars Outlaws", as well as the latest version of "Prince of Persia".
It says that Assassin's Creed" has now sold more than 200 million copies, but the scheduled release of the next version has been delayed for three months until February.
- 'old fashioned' -
Ubisoft's "open world" games, where players roam a virtual universe, was the dominant model in the 2010s, but is now "beginning to look a bit old fashioned," said Oscar Lemaire, who founded the Ludostrie website that reviews games.
Lemaire said that Ubisoft cannot afford a new "failure" with the next "Assassin's Creed".
Since the success of online games such as "Fortnite", made by Epic Games, which generates massive revenue by constantly selling updates and new content, all the big publishers are trying to copy the new "service game" model.
Ubisoft tried in May with the release of "XDefiant" but sales did not meet expectations, said Ubisoft founder Yves Guillemot.
"They've really been left behind by the rest of the gaming industry by not being able to really utilize this shift towards live services and post-purchase monetization," said Martin Szumski, a financial analysts at Morningstar financial services.
- labour issues -
With close to 45 studios in France, Canada, Italy, China and other countries, and about 19,000 employees, Ubisoft remains a key player.
But, hit by its own problems and the overall crisis affecting the video game business, in January 2023 it announced a cost reduction plan that involved cutting 1,700 jobs over 18 months.
In France, where Ubisoft employs 4,000 people, discontent is growing over working conditions and salaries.
Several unions called a three-day strike starting Tuesday to protest a decision to impose at least three days a week of working in the office.
- Towards a buyout? -
On October 4, Bloomberg reported that Chinese tech giant Tencent and the Guillemot family, Ubisoft's largest shareholder, were working on a buyout that would take the company off the stock market.
Ubisoft would only confirm that it "regularly examines all its strategic options". Tencent holds about 10 percent of the company and the Guillemot family about 14 percent.
"Tencent is very strong in China, especially in mobile game apps and 'free-to-play' games," said Lemaire. A buyout would give Tencent a toehold in Western markets and the big-budget games that are Ubisoft's specialty.
It would also allow Ubisoft's management "to let their strategy play out without the market constantly looking over their shoulder," said Michael Hodel, an analyst at Morningstar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
'Opportunist' Dupont dazzles on Toulouse return9 minutes ago
-
Sudan rescuers say air strike killed 23 in Khartoum market9 minutes ago
-
Pope urges 'respect' for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon9 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground10 minutes ago
-
Centre-left set to win as pro-Ukraine Lithuania votes39 minutes ago
-
AFD workshop empowers South Asian journalists to tackle climate crisis reporting59 minutes ago
-
US firms brace for more tariffs as election approaches1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA Shanghai scores2 hours ago
-
Amazon wants to be everything to everyone3 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike 'completely' destroys mosque4 hours ago
-
Tariffs, tax cuts, energy: What is in Trump's economic plan?5 hours ago
-
With medical report, Harris plays health card against Trump6 hours ago