Ubisoft Reviews Restructuring Options, Postpones New Assassin's Creed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 02:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Ubisoft said Thursday it would take decisive steps to reshape itself as the French video game publisher announced it would delay the release of the latest title in its top "Assassin's Creed" franchise.
The announcement comes amid repeated delays of game releases, disappointing sales and buyout rumours.
The company is "actively exploring various strategic and capitalistic options to unlock the full value potential of our assets," chief executive Yves Guillemot said in a statement that announced disappointing holiday period sales of "Star Wars Outlaws".
The company's shares fell by more than 50 percent at one point last year as the game publisher postponed several releases and others faced an underwhelming response from gamers.
Rumours emerged of a buyout by the Guillemot family, which founded Ubisoft and is still the main shareholder, along with Tencent, the world's biggest game maker which also owns a stake.
"We are convinced that there are several potential paths to generate value from Ubisoft's assets and franchises," said Guillemot.
- Rough gaming year -
Despite the video game market continuing to grow, 2024 was a tumultuous year with waves of layoffs and studio closures.
Ubisoft said Thursday it now plans to make more than 200 million Euros ($206 million) in cost savings in its 2025-2026 fiscal year compared with 2022-2023, and had last month closed three production studios in high-cost cities, including San Francisco and Osaka.
Ubisoft has a lot riding on the latest instalment of its flagship "Assassin's Creed" franchise, but was forced to postpone it from last year. On Thursday it announced another delay of one month in the release of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" to March 20.
"This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months," the company said in a statement.
It also acknowledged that it had halted "XDefiant", released in May last year, its first foray into free games that encourage players to spend in the game and have been a major growth area for the industry.
Ubisoft said it expects net revenue in the final quarter of last year to come in at around 300 million euros ($310 million).
That was lower than the 380 million euros initially foreseen, "primarily reflecting lower than expected holiday sales, mainly for 'Star Wars Outlaws', as well as the discontinuation of 'XDefiant'."
For the 2024-2025 fiscal year that ends on March 31 it now expects 1.9 billion euros in revenue.
Recent Stories
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets
Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
More Stories From World
-
Ubisoft reviews restructuring options, postpones new Assassin's Creed5 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles fires rage on as residents sift through 'death and destruction'15 minutes ago
-
Attack kills 28 Beninese troops near Niger, Burkina border25 minutes ago
-
Jackson seeks deep Ravens run as NFL playoffs begin35 minutes ago
-
Airbus boosts plane deliveries in 202435 minutes ago
-
Quintero edges Dakar stage after Al Attiyah penalised45 minutes ago
-
As storm Trump approaches, EU tries to play it cool1 hour ago
-
Global growth to remain subdued amid lingering uncertainty, with South Asia's economic outlook 'robu ..1 hour ago
-
Lebanon army chief Aoun becomes president after two-year void2 hours ago
-
'We're not afraid': Venezuelans defy repression to challenge Maduro's rule2 hours ago
-
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche hours before FA Cup tie2 hours ago
-
Morocco sees tourism spike in 2024 with 17 million visitors: ministry2 hours ago