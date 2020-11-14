UrduPoint.com
Ubisoft Says All Employees Safe After Reported Hostage Situation In Montreal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) All Ubisoft employees have been safely evacuated after police responded to a reported hostage situation at the video game giant's Montreal office, company spokesperson Heather Steele told Sputnik.

The incident began on Friday afternoon after police were called to investigate an armed robbery, which subsequently took a more drastic turn with reports suggesting that a hostage situation was unfolding.

"Following the reports of an incident in the studio earlier today, November 13, we are relieved to confirm that all of our team members in Ubisoft Montreal are safe and have been evacuated from the premises," Steele said on Friday.

The company applauds the strength and solidarity shown by employees during the hours-long ordeal and is offering support services to help with the post-traumatic shock, Steele added.

Ubisoft said that it continues to work with local law enforcement.

Local reports now say that the incident may be a case of swatting - a crime where an intentionally misleading call is made to the emergency services in an attempt to coerce a dispatch of heavily armed police officers to a particular address.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) told Sputnik that it is investigating the 911 call that led to the tense standoff.

SPVM has confirmed that no threat was detected during the operation.

