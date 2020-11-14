Ubisoft Says Working Closely With Authorities Regarding Hostage Situation in Montreal

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Ubisoft is aware of the reported hostage situation at its Montreal office and is closely coordinating with law enforcement, a company spokesperson said in an email to Sputnik on Friday.

"We are aware of the situation and we are working closely with local Montreal authorities," spokesperson Heather Steele said when asked to comment on the situation in Montreal.

A police operation is currently underway at the company's offices in Montreal and no injuries have so far been reported, the city's police service (SPVM) said via Twitter.