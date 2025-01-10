Open Menu

Ubisoft Shares Sink After 'Assassin's Creed' Delay

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Shares in troubled French video game giant Ubisoft sank on Friday after the company said it was exploring its options following another delay in its "Assassin's Creed" franchise.

The company's stock price was down almost eight percent at 11.39 Euros ($11.7) in morning trading on the Paris stock exchange after falling by around 10 percent at the opening bell.

Ubisoft said after markets closed on Thursday that it was postponing the release of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" by another month to March 20.

It was originally due to come out in November during the key Christmas shopping season.

The same statement also announced disappointing sales of "Star Wars Outlaws" during the winter holiday season.

Ubisoft said the company was "actively exploring" its options.

Rumours emerged last year of a buyout by the Guillemot family, which founded Ubisoft and is still the main shareholder, along with Chinese tech giant Tencent, which also owns a stake.

