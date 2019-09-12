MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The detention of a senior executive of Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC) Alexander Korshunov in Italy at the request of the United States is a planned provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We consider the issuance of an international warrant for his arrest a planned provocation, not one of a kind. This is a continuation of the policy that the American security services and establishment have supported in relation to our country for a long time," Zakharova said at a briefing.