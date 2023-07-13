UEFA Opens Proceedings Over Unrest During Champions League Qualifying Match in Malta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said Wednesday it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Israel's Maccabi Haifa football club (FC) and Malta's Hamrun Spartans FC following unrest during the first qualifying round match between the clubs in Malta.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 First qualifying round match between Hamrun Spartans FC and Maccabi Haifa FC (0-4) played on 11 July 2023 in Ta' Qali, Malta," UEFA said on the website.

UEFA charged Maccabi Haifa with throwing of objects, lightning of fireworks, acts of damage and crowd disturbances, while Hamrun Spartans was charged with throwing of objects and crowd disturbances, the statement said, adding that the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body "will decide on the matter in due course.

The game played on July 11 in Malta was stopped in the second half, with Maccabi Haifa leading 2-0. Fans of the Israeli football club threw flares into the stands where the fans of the opposing team were seated. "Palestine" chanting was heard from the Hamrun Spartans fan section after the unrest broke out. The game resumed after about 45 minutes and ended with Maccabi Haifa beating Hamrun Spartans 4-0.