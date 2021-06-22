UrduPoint.com
UEFA 'right' To Refuse Munich Rainbow Lights: Hungary FM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA's refusal to allow Munich to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Wednesday's Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match was the "right decision", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday.

"The leadership of UEFA made the right decision by not assisting in a political provocation against Hungary," Szijjarto said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Thank God common sense remains among the leaders of European football," he said.

