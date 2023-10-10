Open Menu

UEFA Says Abandoning Plans To Re-admit Russian Under-17 Teams

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

European football's governing body UEFA said Tuesday it had abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship next year

Nyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) European football's governing body UEFA said Tuesday it had abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship next year.

"No technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found," UEFA said.

In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions, having suspended the country's senior sides due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

UEFA argued that youth players should not have to pay the price for the actions of adults.

That decision sparked anger in Kyiv, which said in response it would boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams.

On Tuesday, Kyiv thanked UEFA for scrapping the plans.

