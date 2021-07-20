UrduPoint.com
Uffizi Gallery Protests Pornhub Use Of Botticelli's Birth Of Venus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Florence-based Uffizi Gallery will send a written copyright infringement warning to Pornhub after the website used the image of the Greek goddess, from the Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, to present an interactive project dedicated to erotic art from the world's prominent museums, a museum spokesperson told Sputnik.

Pornhub has made a promo video featuring adult film actress Ilona Staller, known as Cicciolina, appearing as Venus from Botticelli's painting, which is a part of the museum's collection.

The museum is currently finishing drawing up an official complaint against the website's owner, MindGeek, citing "the unconsented use of the museum's images and multimedia content."

"This violates the cultural heritage law, which stipulates that to use a museum's collection for commercial purposes you need to ask for it, receive permission, agree on terms and pay a fee," the spokesperson said, adding that "we do not want to advertise Pornhub."

When asked about a possible lawsuit, the spokesperson replied that the museum plans to start with a written warning.

