UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Accepts 3,000 Congolese Refugees Fleeing Clashes - UN

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Uganda Accepts 3,000 Congolese Refugees Fleeing Clashes - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Uganda has taken in 3,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo after they escaped militia attacks on their villages, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

The East African nation temporarily reopened its borders last week to let people cross over from the northeastern Congolese province of Ituri after spending months in no-man's land.

"UNHCR welcomes the decision by the Government of Uganda to allow the group of refugees to enter the country and receive life-saving aid and protection," Charlie Yaxley said in a statement.

The UN agency estimated that 65 percent of the arrivals were children. There were also 33 pregnant women, two of whom gave birth shortly after they were brought to a health center.

The refugees, part of a larger group of 45,000 people who fled violence in DR Congo, will be tested for the new coronavirus and quarantined at an old training center for farmers for two weeks before they are moved to refugee settlements.

Related Topics

United Nations Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Women From Government Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

5 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

44 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

59 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi to miss upcoming CPL as remains unpi ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs federal cabinet meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.