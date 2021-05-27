UrduPoint.com
Uganda Airlines To Start Direct Flights To South Africa In Expansion Move

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:21 PM

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) --:State-owned Uganda Airlines is set to start direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, in a move to expand connections on the African continent.

The airline in a statement issued on Thursday said the first flight of the four-times-weekly flights from Entebbe to Johannesburg is scheduled for May 31.

According to the statement, the Johannesburg flight will enhance connectivity to and from the carrier's current network which includes to Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, and Burundi.

Apart from its Africa expansion move, the carrier this year received two long-haul aircraft targeting the European, middle East and Asian market.

Government is optimistic that the revival of the national flag carrier will boost the country's economic growth and tourism.

