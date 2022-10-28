Uganda Assessing African Energy Sources Amid Crisis, Developing Own Petroleum - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Uganda is taking a close look at energy sources in Africa amid the global oil crisis in addition to developing its own petroleum, Energy Minister Okaasai Sidronius Opolot told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We're looking more into African sources and suppliers of energy sources. For example, we're developing our own petroleum," Opolot said when asked about the possible impact of the G7 plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

He said the price cap deal is for Western Europe, not for African countries. He said Uganda, for one, does not rely so much on Russian oil.

Opolot also said Uganda has diverse sources of energy, including solar, thermal, and wind.

"We're not limited in energy sources. And you know, Uganda is... right along the equator. So we are not scared that this winter is going to be severe," he said. "We always have our temperatures at about 25-30 (Celsius). So that makes us comfortable."

Opolot spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.