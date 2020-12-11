Uganda Attacks on Opposition Ahead of January Election Prompts Threat From US - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Uganda faces serious consequences from the United States if security forces continue attacking opposition candidates and their supporters ahead of upcoming elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in a press release on Thursday.

"We are paying close attention to the actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process and will not hesitate to consider serious consequences for those responsible for election-related violence and repression," Pompeo said.

Security forces have arrested candidates, blocked access to hotels, dispersed rallies and opened fire on opposition supporters, resulting in at least 50 deaths in the initial month of campaigning, according to local media reports.

Campaigns by most of the ten candidates seeking to oust President Yoweri Museveni in the January 14 election have been attacked by police, the news outlet AllAfrica reported.

Museveni is running for another term in office, which would extend his 35-year rule for an additional five years.