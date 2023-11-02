Uganda captures militia chief accused of tourist murders

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Uganda said Thursday it has captured the head of a militia squad blamed for the murder of two foreign tourists and their local guide in a national park last month.

He was the only survivor of a night-time military operation on Tuesday against a unit of the feared Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that killed six other fighters, the army said.

A Briton and a South African were murdered along with their guide in an attack on October 17 while on safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park.