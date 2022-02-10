Uganda Considers Decision of ICJ on Paying Reparations to DRC Unfair - Foreign Ministry

Uganda considers the decision of the UN International Court of Justice that the country must pay reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) damages caused during the Second Congo War as "unfair and wrong," the Ugandan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Uganda considers the decision of the UN International Court of Justice that the country must pay reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) damages caused during the Second Congo War as "unfair and wrong," the Ugandan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"While the amount awarded is far less than that sought by the DRC (US $11.5 billion), Uganda nevertheless considers the Judgment unfair and wrong, just as the previous 2005 Judgment on liability was unfair and wrong," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

The statement affirms that the armed conflict was resolved by signing a peace accord, the Lusaka Agreement, which rules out the fact of Uganda being the only country taking part in the war during the period.

In the First Congo War (1996-1997), Rwanda and Uganda's support enabled Congolese rebel Laurent Desire-Kabila to overthrow Mobutu Sese Seko's government. After Kabila took over the presidential office, he broke ties with Rwanda and Uganda. Both countries retaliated by invading the DRC in 1998, starting the Second Congo War. By the end of the war in 2003, nearly 20 rebel groups were fighting in the DRC.