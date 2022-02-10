UrduPoint.com

Uganda Considers Decision Of ICJ On Paying Reparations To DRC Unfair - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Uganda Considers Decision of ICJ on Paying Reparations to DRC Unfair - Foreign Ministry

Uganda considers the decision of the UN International Court of Justice that the country must pay reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) damages caused during the Second Congo War as "unfair and wrong," the Ugandan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Uganda considers the decision of the UN International Court of Justice that the country must pay reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) damages caused during the Second Congo War as "unfair and wrong," the Ugandan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"While the amount awarded is far less than that sought by the DRC (US $11.5 billion), Uganda nevertheless considers the Judgment unfair and wrong, just as the previous 2005 Judgment on liability was unfair and wrong," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

The statement affirms that the armed conflict was resolved by signing a peace accord, the Lusaka Agreement, which rules out the fact of Uganda being the only country taking part in the war during the period.

In the First Congo War (1996-1997), Rwanda and Uganda's support enabled Congolese rebel Laurent Desire-Kabila to overthrow Mobutu Sese Seko's government. After Kabila took over the presidential office, he broke ties with Rwanda and Uganda. Both countries retaliated by invading the DRC in 1998, starting the Second Congo War. By the end of the war in 2003, nearly 20 rebel groups were fighting in the DRC.

Related Topics

United Nations Lusaka Rwanda Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Government Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

2 minutes ago
 Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to u ..

Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Preparing Provocations on Contact Line in ..

Ukraine Preparing Provocations on Contact Line in Donbas - Russia's Foreign Inte ..

2 minutes ago
 14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

4 minutes ago
 Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan P ..

Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan Program': Dar

4 minutes ago
 Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax o ..

Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax of Rs. 14 million

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>