Uganda COVID-19 cases surpass 1,200 mark

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Uganda's health ministry on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the east African country to 1,203.

The ministry in a statement issued here said out of the 1,765 samples collected over the past 24 hours, four Ugandan cross-border truck drivers, two alerts, one contact and a returnee from abroad tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, 12 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda's common border points of entry were not permitted into the country.

According to the ministry, the country has a total of 1,073 recoveries and five deaths since the index case was reported on March 21.