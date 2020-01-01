UrduPoint.com
Uganda Creates 200 Mln USD Environmental Protection Fund

Wed 01st January 2020

KAMPALA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Uganda is establishing a 200 million-U.S.-dollar fund to restore the destroyed environment, the country's President Yoweri Museveni has said.

Museveni said in his 2020 New Year message late on Tuesday that he has been appealing to environmentalists around the world to help create the fund aimed at restoring destroyed wetlands and dangerous steep mountain slopes, which have caused deadly floods and landslides in the east African country.

He said that Uganda has already secured 24 million Dollars, and part of it has been used to restore destroyed wetlands in the eastern and western parts of the country.

"We have already tried this in the Limoto restored wetland, where we have created five fish ponds in one acre (0.

4 hectare) at the edge of the swamp, from which the members are earning 120 million shillings (about 33,000 dollars) per year," he said.

He noted that previously, the encroachers who had destroyed 40.5 hectares of swampland for rice farming were earning only 7 million shillings (about 1,920 dollars) per year.

Close to 50 people were killed by landslides and floods in December in the mountainous Elgon and Rwenzori regions. Dozens of others were displaced, according to the country's disaster response department.

Museveni has previously called for the eviction of those encroaching on swamps and cutting down trees on steep mountain slopes.

