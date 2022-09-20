UrduPoint.com

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After 1 Death - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Ugandan authorities have announced the Ebola outbreak in the country's central municipality of Mubende after an infected 24-year old national died, the Ugandan health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Mubende District, Uganda. The confirmed case is a 24 year old male a resident Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed," the ministry tweeted.

The testing results confirmed that the patient had been infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain, it added.

Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.

