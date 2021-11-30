UrduPoint.com

Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes On ADF Militants - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Militants - Defense Ministry

The armed forces of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have jointly launched attacks on the bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) Islamist group, designated by the Ugandan government as a terrorist organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The armed forces of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have jointly launched attacks on the bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) Islamist group, designated by the Ugandan government as a terrorist organization.

"This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies," a spokesperson for the ministry tweeted.

According to DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya, airstrikes were fired from Uganda and targeted ADF bases on the territory of DR Congo.

ADF, founded in 1995 and operating in DRC and Uganda, is blamed for multiple civilian casualties in the region since 2014.

