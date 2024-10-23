Open Menu

Uganda Fuel Tanker Death Toll Rises To 15

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Uganda fuel tanker death toll rises to 15

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The death toll from a Ugandan fuel tanker explosion has risen to 15, police said on Wednesday, after four people died from their injuries.

The truck was travelling from Kampala to Gulu in northern Uganda when it overturned and caught fire on Tuesday in the town of Kigogwa, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the capital.

"We got information two more people who were admitted to hospital with critical injuries have died, bringing the number of the dead to 15," Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango told AFP.

Twenty-four people were injured and admitted to hospital, "some with severe burns", he said, without giving exact figures.

"We gather most of the victims had rushed to the accident scene to collect fuel from the tanker when it rolled and overturned," Onyango said, urging the public to keep their distance when such incidents occur.

