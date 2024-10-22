Open Menu

Uganda Fuel Truck Explosion Kills At Least 10: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A fuel truck ran out of control and exploded into flames near the Ugandan capital on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, a local official told AFP.

The disaster occurred on a highway in the town of Kikogwa, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Kampala.

"The death toll in the fuel explosion is so far 10 people but we have more injuries reported," said Charles Lwanga, resident district commissioner for the area.

Lwanga also told reporters at the scene that the truck had failed to brake.

"As people came to steal fuel there was a fire which has caused over 10 people (to be) burnt to death," he said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to take people to hospital, he said, adding that many had suffered serious injuries.

Langwa said the fire had been contained, preventing the flames from reaching a nearby petrol station.

In August 2019, 19 people died when a fuel truck barrelled into other vehicles in a busy town in western Uganda and exploded.

