Uganda Garbage Landslide Death Toll Rises To 30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Six more bodies, including those of two children, were recovered on Wednesday from the site of a massive garbage landslide in the Ugandan capital Kampala, bringing the death toll so far to 30, police said.
Several dozen people are also still missing, police said, after the collapse at the landfill in the northern district of Kiteezi on Saturday that buried people, homes and livestock in mountains of fetid waste.
"Today, the team retrieved six dead bodies by 1730 hours (1430 GMT). This makes a total of 30 bodies so far recovered," the Uganda Police Force said on X, formerly Twitter.
They included a three-year-old boy and a girl aged six, according to list posted by police of the latest victims found.
Earlier, Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango gave a death toll of 26 and said 39 people were still missing including 35 local residents and four garbage collectors.
Excavators have been churning through the huge rubbish mounds as the desperate search for survivors continues in Kiteezi, often during torrential downpours.
The Uganda police said 120 people were sheltering in a nearby school, while 33 homes were suspected to have been engulfed in the landslide that followed heavy rains in the area.
- 'Hazardous heap' -
The incident has been described as a "national disaster" by Kampala city mayor Erias Lukwago, who had warned at the weekend that "many, many more could be still buried in the heap".
He had previously raised concerns over risks of overflowing waste from the site, which was established in 1996 and takes in almost all garbage collected across Kampala.
President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday he had directed the army's special forces to help in the search and rescue operation and demanded to know who allowed people to live near such a "potentially hazardous and dangerous heap".
Museveni said in a statement posted on X that he had ordered payments to the victims' families of five million Ugandan shillings ($1,300) for each fatality and one million shillings ($270) for each injured person.
But residents of the site have expressed anger towards the authorities, saying they knew about the dangers it posed and had done little to help.
Local community leader Abubaker Semuwemba Lwanyaga told AFP on Monday that officials "should own up and accept the mistake".
"The government should have relocated people from here if they wanted to put a landfill and compensated them, and not waited for a disaster to happen," he said.
Several areas in Uganda and other parts of East Africa have been battered by heavy rains recently, including Ethiopia, the second most populous country on the continent.
Devastating landslides in a remote mountainous area in southern Ethiopia last month killed around 250 people.
In February 2010, mudslides in the Mount Elgon region of eastern Uganda killed more than 350 people.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot6 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago