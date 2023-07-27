Open Menu

Uganda Hopes To Find Solution To Be Able To Receive Russian Fertilizers - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Uganda hopes to find a solution together with Moscow to be able to have access to Russian fertilizers, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.

"Well we hope that in the course of this (Russia-Africa) summit and the bilateral discussions that I have just mentioned, we will have an opportunity, as a bilateral arrangement, to see what we are able to do with Russia in order to be able to have for our country access to Russian fertilizers," the minister said.

