Uganda In Contact With Russian Health Ministry Over Ebola Vaccines Supply - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Uganda has been in contact with the Russian Health Ministry to receive vaccines against Ebola and wants to continue health cooperation with Moscow, Ugandan Ambassador to Russia Moses Kizige told Sputnik.

"We are already in touch with the epidemics control. They (Russian health ministry) already announced an offer. Uganda did well in the fight against COVID-19, we did exceptionally well. But still we need that collaboration because you have better laboratories, better scientists," Kizige said.

On September 22, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor expressed readiness to help Uganda tackle the new Ebola outbreak by sending vaccines and specialists, two days after the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the central part of the country.

Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2018. The largest and deadliest was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected and 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.

