Uganda Looking At Russian, Other Countries' Technologies To Build First NPP - Energy Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Uganda is looking at the technology of Russia as well as other countries for constructing its first nuclear power plant, Energy Minister Okaasai Sidronius Opolot told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We're looking at what technologies that Russia has, but we're also looking across the globe. We're not always saying we're going to move along with Russia," Opolot said. "Whoever gives us a better offer, we shall take it. And it also had to be approved appropriately for our operations for development at national level."

Opolot said Uganda is looking at the United States, China, and Canada for their technologies and expertise.

Uganda expects its first nuclear plant will be operational in 2031, he added.

"It means the construction has to start before that. In 2028 -2030, we should be getting down the construction of our first nuclear plant," the minister said.

Opolot said he cannot comment on if any discussions are currently going on between Russia and Uganda.

"But we are open, we remain open," he said.

Opolot spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.

