Open Menu

Uganda Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Says Under House Arrrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says under house arrrest

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Thursday he was under house arrest after being seized by security officials on his return home from a trip abroad.

Wine, a popstar-turned-politician who ran against veteran President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda's last election in 2021, has been arrested numerous times.

"They picked me illegally like you saw and as we speak right now I'm under house arrest. Soldiers and police are all over," Wine told journalists at his home north of the capital Kampala.

"As soon as I landed goons grabbed me, dragged me, twisted my hands and bundled me into a waiting private car. They drove me to the old airport where they pulled me out and put me in a military car with many soldiers and police officers.

"It was very humiliating," said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He also said that 300 of his supporters had been arrested, but did not give details and AFP was not able to independently confirm his claim.

Police denied Wine had been arrested, saying they had "escorted" the 41-year-old from Uganda's Entebbe International Airport to his home.

"We wish to inform the public that the NUP president, Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert was successfully escorted by our security team from Entebbe to his home in Magere," the Uganda Police Force said on X, formally Twitter.

"He reached his home around 11:20 am, and is with his family and friends. Disregard rumours of his arrest by propagandists."

A video posted by Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP) showed him being grabbed by security agents as soon as he stepped off the plane as a man shouted repeatedly: "Where are you taking him, where are you taking him."

Wine's supporters had planned to accompany him en masse to his home, but police had said such a gathering was illegal.

Related Topics

Election Police Twitter Car Man Entebbe Kampala Uganda Family All From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

27 minutes ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

57 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

1 hour ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

4 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago

More Stories From World