Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says under house arrrest

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Thursday he was under house arrest after being seized by security officials on his return home from a trip abroad.

Wine, a popstar-turned-politician who ran against veteran President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda's last election in 2021, has been arrested numerous times.

"They picked me illegally like you saw and as we speak right now I'm under house arrest. Soldiers and police are all over," Wine told journalists at his home north of the capital Kampala.

"As soon as I landed goons grabbed me, dragged me, twisted my hands and bundled me into a waiting private car. They drove me to the old airport where they pulled me out and put me in a military car with many soldiers and police officers.

"It was very humiliating," said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He also said that 300 of his supporters had been arrested, but did not give details and AFP was not able to independently confirm his claim.

Police denied Wine had been arrested, saying they had "escorted" the 41-year-old from Uganda's Entebbe International Airport to his home.

"We wish to inform the public that the NUP president, Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert was successfully escorted by our security team from Entebbe to his home in Magere," the Uganda Police Force said on X, formally Twitter.

"He reached his home around 11:20 am, and is with his family and friends. Disregard rumours of his arrest by propagandists."

A video posted by Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP) showed him being grabbed by security agents as soon as he stepped off the plane as a man shouted repeatedly: "Where are you taking him, where are you taking him."

Wine's supporters had planned to accompany him en masse to his home, but police had said such a gathering was illegal.