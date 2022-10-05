Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni removed his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the post of the commander of the country's ground forces, after he made a statement about the possibility of capturing the capital of neighboring Kenya, Ugandan media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni removed his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the post of the commander of the country's ground forces, after he made a statement about the possibility of capturing the capital of neighboring Kenya, Ugandan media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kainerugaba said on Twitter that it would take him and his army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

On the next day, Kainerugaba said that he had a good discussion with his father and that Museveni "will announce the changes."

Ugandan newspaper Monitor reported that although Museveni removed his son from the post, Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of general - the highest in the military hierarchy of Uganda's defense forces.

Kayanja Muhanga will replace Kainerugaba as commander of the ground forces, the newspaper added.