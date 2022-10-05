UrduPoint.com

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened To Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Post -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Post -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni removed his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the post of the commander of the country's ground forces, after he made a statement about the possibility of capturing the capital of neighboring Kenya, Ugandan media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kainerugaba said on Twitter that it would take him and his army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

On the next day, Kainerugaba said that he had a good discussion with his father and that Museveni "will announce the changes."

Ugandan newspaper Monitor reported that although Museveni removed his son from the post, Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of general - the highest in the military hierarchy of Uganda's defense forces.

Kayanja Muhanga will replace Kainerugaba as commander of the ground forces, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Nairobi Kenya Uganda Post Media From

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

13 minutes ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

13 minutes ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

13 minutes ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

13 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

13 minutes ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.