Uganda Records Highest Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases

Uganda's ministry of health on Thursday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase in the last three months, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,750

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Uganda's ministry of health on Thursday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase in the last three months, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,750.

Out of the 3,046 samples collected over the past 24 hours, 53 alerts, 33 contacts, seven Ugandan cross-border truck drivers and a returnee from abroad tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, 14 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda's common border points of entry were not permitted into the country.

According to the ministry, Uganda recorded three deaths on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 19 since the index case was reported on March 21.

