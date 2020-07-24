Uganda Reports 1st Coronavirus-Related Fatality in 34-Year-Old Woman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Health authorities in Uganda have confirmed the country's first death from COVID-19, the Ugandan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Uganda registers 1st COVID-19 death. A 34 year old Ugandan female, resident of Namisindwa District [the country's west] who presented with COVID like signs and symptoms: fever, dry cough, headache and difficulty in breathing," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the deceased woman was admitted to a hospital on July 15 for treatment of severe pneumonia and five days later transferred to a female isolation ward.

While in isolation, her condition worsened as she developed a shortage of breath, cough, chills and headache.

The woman died on Tuesday. The ministry said that her diagnosis was confirmed based on postmortem samples by four labs.

According to the statement, thirty close contacts of the deceased have been so far quarantined as authorities continue contact tracing.

As of Thursday, Uganda has reported a total of 1,079 coronavirus cases, including 971 recoveries.