Uganda, Rwanda Leaders Sign Pact Aimed At Ending Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:32 PM

The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda on Wednesday signed an agreement in Angola aimed at resolving tensions that have recently erupted between their two countries, an AFP correspondent reported

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda on Wednesday signed an agreement in Angola aimed at resolving tensions that have recently erupted between their two countries, an AFP correspondent reported.

Relations between Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, once close allies, have turned deeply hostile in recent months with thepair making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling.

