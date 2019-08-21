Uganda, Rwanda Leaders Sign Pact Aimed At Ending Tensions
The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda on Wednesday signed an agreement in Angola aimed at resolving tensions that have recently erupted between their two countries, an AFP correspondent reported
Relations between Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, once close allies, have turned deeply hostile in recent months with thepair making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling.