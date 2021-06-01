UrduPoint.com
Uganda Secures $1Bln IMF Credit To Tackle COVID-19 Recovery, Ensure Economic Stability

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Uganda Secures $1Bln IMF Credit to Tackle COVID-19 Recovery, Ensure Economic Stability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Uganda would receive a three-year, $1 billion financing package under a staff-level agreement announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday.

"The authorities' reform program aims at tackling the near-term impact of COVID-19 and helping Uganda's recovery by safeguarding macroeconomic stability and generating more inclusive growth," an IMF press release said.

The $1 billion in credit will support the next phase of the COVID-19 response while strengthening fundamentals needed for economic growth led by the private sector, the release said.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by IMF management and the Fund's executive board, which is expected in the coming weeks, according to the release.

More Stories From World

