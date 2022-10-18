Uganda Successfully Cooperating With Russia in Defense Industry - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Uganda acquired most of its military equipment from Russia, which contributes to the successful development of defense industry cooperation between the two countries, Ugandan Ambassador to Russia Moses Kizige told Sputnik.

"Of course, we already have collaboration in the military area," Kizige said, adding that Uganda acquired most of its military equipment, including attack helicopters, from Russia.

According to the ambassador, the two countries have also been successfully promoting education cooperation.

Earlier in October, Kizige said Kampala was grateful to Moscow for the training of local personnel, given that many Ugandan students had received scholarships to study at Russian universities. The ambassador also thanked the Russian government for its support in the field of defense and national security.