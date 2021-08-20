Uganda suspends 54 NGOs including prominent rights group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ugandan government announced on Friday it had halted the activities of 54 non-governmental organisations including the country's most prominent rights group Chapter Four.

The National Bureau for NGOs said the shutdown was ordered because the groups had failed to comply with legislation covering their activities, including operating with expired permits.