Uganda: The Quiet Power In The Eastern DRC Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Uganda's role in eastern DR Congo has largely gone under the radar during recent violence but its complex approach aims to secure long-standing security and economic interests in the mineral-rich area, experts say.
Backed by Rwanda, the M23 armed group has swept through the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, taking two regional capitals.
It is the latest escalation in an area that has long been victim of a patchwork of armed actors scrambling for dominance over the region's vast resources of coltan, gold, tin and tungsten.
Recent Stories
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From World
-
Tech firms fight to stem deepfake deluge6 minutes ago
-
Uganda: the quiet power in the eastern DRC conflict6 minutes ago
-
President of Republic meets Finance Minister, reiterates importance of self-reliance16 minutes ago
-
President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call16 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth26 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz FM meets with SCO secretary general26 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DRC presidents hold surprise ceasefire talks in Qatar36 minutes ago
-
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defence push1 hour ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight1 hour ago
-
Ecuador declares 'force majeure' emergency, cuts exports over oil spill1 hour ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid, Lyon strike key Women's Champions League last-eight blows3 hours ago