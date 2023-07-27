Open Menu

Uganda To Ask Russian Fertilizer Producers To Localize Production - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Uganda wants Russian fertilizer producers to localize their work in the country rather than importing such products, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told Sputnik on Thursday.

"But we would prefer that rather than importing, that we work with the Russian authorities and private enterprises to actually come and establish manufacturing facilities in our country, because the resources, the raw materials for the manufacture of fertilizers are in abundance in our land, so we would rather they came and manufactured in our country," Odongo said.

