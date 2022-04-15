UrduPoint.com

Uganda To Deploy Military To Fight Pest Outbreak - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Uganda to Deploy Military to Fight Pest Outbreak - Prime Minister

Uganda will deploy military personnel to combat an armyworm infestation that has hit the country, destroying at least 13,000 acres of cultivated land in over 40 districts, Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Uganda will deploy military personnel to combat an armyworm infestation that has hit the country, destroying at least 13,000 acres of cultivated land in over 40 districts, Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said on Friday.

"The 100 (Ugandan Peoples' Defense Forces) personnel earlier trained to fight the locust invasion will be deployed to fight on the ground by spraying these armyworms. National and district surveillance teams are being trained to support the monitoring," Nabbanja was quoted as saying by the Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor.

She added that the government has also dispatched inspectors, including ministers, who will assist with the surveillance and provide guidance in the field.

"The invasion is spreading quickly because of the wind and dry weather as well as the delay of the rain.

They are affecting younger crops. Distributors of these insecticides have been asked to stock enough supplies," Nabbanja added.

As the country's agricultural ministry unveiled on Thursday, armyworms have disseminated across at least 41 out of 136 Ugandan districts, destroying corn, millet, sorghum, wheat, sugarcane and pasture. The affected areas are expanding rapidly, having grown more than threefold over the week.

Because nearly 70% of the Ugandan labor force is employed in the agricultural sector, fighting armyworms was designated as critical for the country's food security and economic growth. According to the newspaper, the government has already spent at least 600 million shillings ($168,000) to overcome the infestation.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Uganda Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

1 second ago
 Education City to be established in KP: Minister

Education City to be established in KP: Minister

2 seconds ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion ..

Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion Soldiers Fight Along Ukrainia ..

4 seconds ago
 Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middl ..

Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middle School in Gwadar

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.