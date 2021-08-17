UrduPoint.com

Uganda To Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan At US Request - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:46 PM

Uganda will temporarily host 2,000 Afghans fleeing from their country overrun by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) at the request of the United States, the state minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, Esther Anyakun, said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting- they might come any time since it's an emergency landing. They have requested us to host 2,000. They will be received in shifts," Anyakun stated, as quoted by NTV Uganda.

The African country expected the first group of refugees on August 16, but they did not arrive.

"We expect to host them temporarily before they can be relocated by US government. It was request from US government to His Excellency [Uganda's president]. We started the preparation yesterday," Anyakun added.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on Sunday, when the militants entered Kabul and prompted President Ashraf Ghani to step down and leave the country. Thousands of Afghans have since headed to Kabul's international airport in a desperate attempt to board foreign evacuation flights.

