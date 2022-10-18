MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Uganda has signed an agreement with Russia's Kamaz on the construction of a plant to produce trucks for exportation to the African market, and is ready to supply electric vehicles to Russia in the future, Ugandan Ambassador to Russia Moses Kizige said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are also open to cooperation with Russian automakers, for example, we recently signed an agreement with Kamaz to build a plant in Uganda to produce trucks to sell them on the African market," Kizige said.

He said Uganda recently started production of its own electric vehicles, and did not rule out them being exported to Russia.

"We have just started, but one day we will export Ugandan electric vehicles to Russia," the diplomat said.