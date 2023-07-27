Uganda Wants to Discuss Defense Equipment Maintenance Hub With Russia - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Uganda intends to discuss with Russia development of the regional hub for maintenance of the military equipment in the African country, Ugandan Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja told Sputnik.

"Yes, sure that is true. We are looking forward to that.

We think it's more feasible now to have maintenance of the equipment in Uganda or in the region. Uganda can be the hub for other countries, you know, African countries since long ago have been repairing defense equipment from Russia, so having maintenance hub both for ground and air machines is quite important," Ssempijja said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.