Uganda Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides As First Rain Season Starts

Thu 25th March 2021

Uganda warns of flash floods, landslides as first rain season starts

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Uganda's Ministry of Water and Environment on Wednesday warned that the country will face destructive flash floods, strong hailstorms and landslides as the first major rain season starts for the next three months.

Beatrice Atim Anywar, state minister for water and environment told Parliament that heavy rains above the normal level will lead to flash floods, strong winds and landslides in eastern, western and south-western regions of the country.

Anywar warned that loss of lives and destruction of property may occur in different parts of the country.

"The coming rains will be heavy and will lead to floods, landslides, mudslides and cases of cholera," Anywar said.

Uganda's National Meteorological Authority warned of an increased likelihood of near normal to above normal rainfall in several parts of the country, according to its March-May seasonal rainfall outlook.

"The onset of seasonal rains is anticipated to be characterized by severe isolated lightning, thunder and hailstorms," the weather agency said on Monday.

Uganda continued to experience heavy rains, which caused flooding and road blockades in the capital Kampala.

"The rains expected in most parts of the country are likely to be associated with medium to strong winds. Be sure to reinforce your roofs for living houses, granary stores, and others, if there is need. Keep safe," the weather agency said.

