UrduPoint.com

Uganda Welcomes First Group Of Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:46 PM

Uganda welcomes first group of Afghan refugees

A flight carrying Afghan evacuees fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country touched down early Wednesday in Uganda where they will be given temporary refuge, government officials said

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A flight carrying Afghan evacuees fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country touched down early Wednesday in Uganda where they will be given temporary refuge, government officials said.

The foreign ministry said a charter flight carrying 51 Afghans -- including men, women and children -- landed in the lakeside city of Entebbe, where they were whisked to hotels in a convoy of buses.

More evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to arrive at a later time in Uganda from the war-torn country, the ministry said.

It said it followed a request from the US government to temporarily host "at-risk" Afghan nationals and others who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide.

"The decision to host those in need, is informed by the Government of Uganda's consistent policy of receiving refugees and persons in distress as well as playing a responsible role in matters of international concern," the ministry said in a statement.

Media reports have suggested Uganda had agreed to take about 2,000 refugees but this has not been confirmed.

Uganda hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world -- nearly 1.5 million according to the United Nations, mainly from neighbouring South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ministry said that arrangements were also being made to bring home a number of Ugandans who were unable to make this first flight "due to the challenges of accessing the airport in Kabul".

Neighbouring Rwanda said on Tuesday it also plans to take in dozens of schoolgirls and staff from Afghanistan's only boarding school for girls.

Since the Taliban's August 15 takeover of Kabul, Afghans have grown increasingly desperate to escape the country, with many terrified of facing life under the hardline Islamist group.

The US embassy in Kampala thanked Uganda for its "generosity and hospitality toward these communities".

"The Government of Uganda and the Ugandan people have a long tradition of welcoming refugees and other communities in need," the embassy posted on Twitter.

Most refugees in Uganda live in large refugee settlements in the sparsely populated north of the country but around 81,000 urban refugees live in the capital Kampala.

Aid agencies have repeatedly said that the international response to support refugees in Uganda, a country of about 44 million people, has been underfunded.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Twitter Entebbe Kampala Rwanda United States Sudan Congo Uganda August Women From Government Refugee Million Airport

Recent Stories

Turkish envoy breaks bread with labourers at G-9 P ..

Turkish envoy breaks bread with labourers at G-9 Panahgah

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in separatis ..

Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in separatist attack

1 minute ago
 Russia's COVID-19 cases exceed 6.8 mln

Russia's COVID-19 cases exceed 6.8 mln

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

2 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur directs to provide facilities for anti p ..

DC Sukkur directs to provide facilities for anti polio drive

10 minutes ago
 Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face cha ..

Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face challenges

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.